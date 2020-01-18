Zacks: Analysts Expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,806,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after buying an additional 552,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,891,000 after buying an additional 2,171,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 4,227,266 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 150,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 1,149,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com