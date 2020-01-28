Zacks: Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Core-Mark by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Core-Mark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 150,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,232. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

