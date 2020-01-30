Zacks: Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post sales of $321.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.68 million and the lowest is $319.90 million. Cubic reported sales of $305.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE CUB opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. Cubic has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Cubic by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Cubic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cubic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cubic by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

