Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post $686.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.00 million and the lowest is $679.10 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $648.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $1,048,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $124,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,509 shares of company stock worth $3,439,394 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW remained flat at $$148.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 131,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,525. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com