Zacks: Analysts Expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to post $562.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $556.40 million. Cypress Semiconductor reported sales of $604.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,426.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,003 shares of company stock worth $3,404,830. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.41. 6,149,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,725. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

