Zacks: Analysts Expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

January 25, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.86. D. R. Horton posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 567,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,450. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $59.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

