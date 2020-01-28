Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$1.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($3.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($3.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,585 shares of company stock worth $16,000,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com