Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will post sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of DK traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. Delek US has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 27.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

