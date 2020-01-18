Zacks: Analysts Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post sales of $186.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.85 million and the lowest is $185.82 million. Ducommun reported sales of $164.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $720.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $719.98 million to $721.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $717.73 million, with estimates ranging from $699.46 million to $735.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.74. 95,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,599. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

