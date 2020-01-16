Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Endava posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Endava stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Endava has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

