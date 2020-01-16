Zacks: Analysts Expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

EPZM stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Epizyme has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 20.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

