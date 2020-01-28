Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,025. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

