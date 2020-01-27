Zacks: Analysts Expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.48 Million

Analysts expect that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will post $121.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.66 million. Evertec reported sales of $118.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year sales of $481.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.85 million to $482.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $505.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $512.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,285,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evertec by 234.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 247,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Evertec during the third quarter valued at $2,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evertec stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. Evertec has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

