Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.03. Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

Evolent Health stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 306,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

