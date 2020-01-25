Zacks: Analysts Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Funko by 54.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Funko by 7,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Funko by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 553,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,520. The stock has a market cap of $774.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. Funko has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

