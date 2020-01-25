Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

