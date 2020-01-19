Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $133.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $127.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $439.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.22 million to $440.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.92 million, with estimates ranging from $469.66 million to $474.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.69. 27,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,411. The stock has a market cap of $700.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com