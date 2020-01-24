Zacks: Analysts Expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Inseego posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 8.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 3,218,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.78. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

