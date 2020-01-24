Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will announce $124.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.43 million. International Seaways posted sales of $100.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $366.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.59 million to $371.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $446.51 million, with estimates ranging from $422.46 million to $478.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 500,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,290. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $784.55 million, a PE ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 18.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,547 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 323.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 1,001.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com