Zacks: Analysts Expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to post $27.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.61 million and the lowest is $27.45 million. Iteris reported sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $113.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.93 million to $113.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.34 million, with estimates ranging from $128.49 million to $132.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 44.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 128,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.30. 154,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

