Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 307,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $108,139.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,669 shares in the company, valued at $7,583,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,751 shares of company stock worth $13,979,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,804.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 134.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Jabil has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

