Zacks: Analysts Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post $236.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.46 million to $237.60 million. Kaman reported sales of $500.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $893.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kaman during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

