Zacks: Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. The firm has a market cap of $969.62 million, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,405,380.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,058,422.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,744,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

