Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,755,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,064,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,117,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares during the period. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% during the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 81,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com