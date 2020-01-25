Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Leidos posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,098,000 after buying an additional 596,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $24,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

