Zacks: Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.60 Million

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post $15.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $15.40 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $15.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $63.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

LEVL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

LEVL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.38%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

