Zacks: Analysts Expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will report sales of $493.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.30 million and the lowest is $489.00 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,642. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $590.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

