Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $115.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

