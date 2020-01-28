Zacks: Analysts Expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will report $38.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.96 million. McEwen Mining posted sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full year sales of $120.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $127.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.28 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $184.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 2,905,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,482. The company has a market cap of $429.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com