Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

