Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

NYSE:NLS opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

