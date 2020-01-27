Zacks: Analysts Expect Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neenah will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.46%. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NP shares. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NP opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Neenah has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.55.

In related news, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,957 shares of company stock worth $2,023,243 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Neenah by 24.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Neenah by 13.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 160,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 222.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

