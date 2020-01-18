Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.60). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $184.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com