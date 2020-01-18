Zacks: Analysts Expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. NOW posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.42. NOW has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NOW by 51.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NOW by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 24.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NOW by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

