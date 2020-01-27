Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02.

OVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $169.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com