Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. Pentair posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 74,041 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Pentair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

