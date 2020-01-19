Zacks: Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. PROS reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,563. PROS has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,194,378.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,285,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,642. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,038,000 after buying an additional 781,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $15,696,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 347.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 185,835 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PROS by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 164,465 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

