Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Provention Bio stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $789.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 6.03.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1,221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 301,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 392,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com