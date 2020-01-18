Zacks: Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.04. Q2 posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. 269,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,942. Q2 has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

In other Q2 news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,802,903. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 29.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

