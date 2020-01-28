Zacks: Analysts Expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Regal Beloit news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

