Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.15 Million

Brokerages expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $147.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $148.49 million. Renasant reported sales of $151.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $599.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.40 million to $603.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $600.85 million, with estimates ranging from $588.10 million to $614.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Renasant stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,256. Renasant has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Renasant by 30.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

