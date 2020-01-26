Zacks: Analysts Expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will announce sales of $5.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Revance Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 991.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $5.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 146,444 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 195,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,906. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

