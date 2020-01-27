Zacks: Analysts Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 150,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

