Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 75,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 91.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7,018.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $35.66. 688,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,607. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

