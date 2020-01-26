Zacks: Analysts Expect Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Shotspotter posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Securities upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $328.57 million, a PE ratio of 405.00 and a beta of 2.62. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 6,426.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 40.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

