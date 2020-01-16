Zacks: Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Solar Capital also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com