Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $13,402,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPX by 590.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 320,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPX by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 157,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPXC opened at $51.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.44. SPX has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com