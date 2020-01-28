Zacks: Analysts Expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to Post $1.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.39. Steris reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of STE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.10. 255,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

