Zacks: Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Stryker reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,387. Stryker has a 12 month low of $160.79 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

