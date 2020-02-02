Zacks: Analysts Expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report sales of $1.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the highest is $3.28 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted sales of $660,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year sales of $13.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $20.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $20.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 2,107.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

